25 Jul 2022

Adult disability payment expands into more areas

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 1:01 AM

The adult disability payment has expanded into seven more areas ahead of a national rollout at the end of next month.

People in Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Fife, Moray, East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire, and South Ayrshire are now able to apply for the benefit, which replaces the UK Government’s Personal Independence Payment.

The expansion means the Adult Disability Payment is now available in 13 council areas ahead of opening nationwide on August 29.

The benefit provides financial support to people aged between 16 and state pension age, who are disabled, have a long-term health condition or have a terminal illness.

Social Security Minister Ben Macpherson said: “The Scottish Government is committed to treating people with dignity, fairness and respect and we start from a position of trust.

“Adult Disability Payment is an important financial support to provide security and help people live well. I would encourage anyone in Scotland who could be eligible to please check and apply.

“We want people to get support that they’re entitled to, because social security is a shared investment to help build a fairer and better society together.

“When people apply for our disability benefits, we are focused on making the right decisions first time to reduce the need for people to go through a redetermination or appeal.

“When Social Security Scotland is making a decision it will only need one formal piece of supporting information from a professional, such as a social care assessment, medical report or prescription list, and if required we will obtain that information for people.

“We will never use the private sector to carry out health assessments and there won’t be any degrading functional examinations such as asking a client to ‘touch their toes’.”

People already receiving the UK Government’s Personal Independence Payment and Disability Living Allowance do not need to make an application for Adult Disability Payment.

These existing awards will transfer automatically from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to Social Security Scotland.

Cases will transfer in stages starting from this summer and this process is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

Susan Burt, of People First (Fife), an organisation for people with a learning disability, said: “People First are pleased to see the new Adult Disability Payment.

“Our needs are being better understood by using face to face local delivery teams and an easier application process.

“We hope this will help people with a learning disability to have better and fairer access to their benefits.”

News

