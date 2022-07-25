Search

25 Jul 2022

Glasgow subway strikes ‘cynically’ timed during Rangers matches – Tory MSP

Glasgow subway strikes ‘cynically’ timed during Rangers matches – Tory MSP

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

25 Jul 2022 3:55 PM

Union bosses have been accused of “cynically” timing strikes on Glasgow’s underground network to coincide with Rangers home games next month.

Scottish Conservative transport spokesman Graham Simpson said the planned industrial action on the city’s subway will heavily disrupt Rangers fans using the service on matchdays.

“The dates for this industrial action have been cynically chosen to maximise the disruption to Rangers fans on matchdays when thousands of them use the subway,” the MSP for Central Scotland said.

“We can’t allow a main public transport artery in Scotland’s biggest city to be brought to a standstill by a dispute over duty rosters.”

He called for the strikes to be called off and for all parties involved to find a resolution.

Rangers are at home on all four strike dates. The Glasgow side’s Ibrox stadium is served by a station on the underground system, which is used by thousands of Rangers fans each home match.

Unite announced on Monday that its members on Glasgow’s subway have voted by 99% for strike action on an 83% turnout.

Industrial action has been scheduled for August 6, 9, 13 and 27 in response to a dispute over changes to duty schedules, with the union saying its members are facing “significant work-life pressures” due to increasingly being called in to work on short notice.

Mr Simpson added: “Public transport users have suffered enough already with the unacceptable service cuts at nationalised ScotRail, which the SNP were so slow to resolve.

“If strikes on Glasgow’s underground go ahead, they will merely prolong Scotland’s summer of transport chaos.”

More than 200 members at Strathclyde Partnership for Transport are represented by Unite, including train drivers and station staff.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media