Two Scottish cities confirm they will bid to host Eurovision next year

Two of Scotland’s largest cities confirmed they would be launching bids to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

It comes as the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the BBC confirmed the annual competition would be hosted in the UK.

Both Glasgow and Aberdeen City Councils will be vying to host the contest in 2023.

A spokesperson for Glasgow City Council said the city is a “safe pair of hands” after hosting Cop26 last November.

They said: “Since it became a possibility that the UK might host on behalf of Ukraine we’ve been working hard on our bid.

“We know we meet all the technical requirements, and we know Glaswegians are desperate to welcome the world with open arms.

“Time is now really short to organise the contest and, having recently hosted Cop, we know Glasgow is the safest of safe pairs of hands.”

While Ukraine won the contest in May, the EBU said the event “regrettably” could not be held in the country, following the Russian invasion earlier this year.

Aberdeen City Council says it has a “track record” in delivering international events.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We were disappointed to learn that Eurovision 2023 cannot take place in Ukraine.

“Aberdeen has a track record of delivering major international events and now that the EBU has confirmed that the BBC will host the 2023 Eurovision song contest, we will look at the next steps in terms of the shortlisting process.

“The Council has already instructed officers to continue the dialogue with relevant stakeholders and to look at the implications for the Council of hosting this international event and its huge fanbase.

“The Eurovision Song Contest is a massive event with a worldwide audience.

“We have the city, the people and infrastructure to support international events such as this and it would provide a major boost to the Aberdeen and Scottish economies and raise the city’s profile with potential investors and visitors.”

Edinburgh hosted the contest at the Usher Hall in 1972 and has been the only Scottish city to do so.

Martin Osterdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s executive supervisor, said he was “grateful” to the BBC for hosting the contest next year.

“The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions.

“Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”