Search

26 Jul 2022

Forestry group trials drones to help with deer culling

Forestry group trials drones to help with deer culling

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jul 2022 11:55 AM

Specialist drones that use thermal imaging technology are being trialled to help cull deer in young woodland areas, the Scottish Government’s forestry agency has said.

There have been increased reports of the animals entering an enclosed conservation area with newly planted trees stretching 1,000 hectares around Loch Katrine in the Highlands, Forestry and Land Scotland (FSL) said.

The land, which lies within the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, is currently undergoing a renewed management plan by FLS in a bid to create up to 2,000 hectares of new woodland with less fencing.

The drone pilot is able to identify the location of deer within the woodland and can even indicate the species and sex of the animal.

Ian Fergusson, head of wildlife management at FLS, said the new equipment will improve the agency’s deer culling abilities in a sustainable manner and will help prevent further damage to the regenerating area.

“As trials of the drone thermal imaging show successful results, the method should continue to help ensure each woodland enclosure is left with a very limited number of deer inside the area,” he added.

Deer numbers in Scotland are estimated to have doubled in the past 30 years and are now said to be more than one million, according to FSL.

The agency employs a number of techniques, including deer culling and fencing, to keep numbers down to mitigate habitat loss and to keep the herds healthy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media