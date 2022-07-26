Search

26 Jul 2022

ScotRail bosses to ‘hear what passengers think’ about alcohol ban on trains

ScotRail bosses to ‘hear what passengers think’ about alcohol ban on trains

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jul 2022 11:55 AM

A ban on drinking alcohol on ScotRail trains will continue “for the time being” while bosses “hear what passengers think” about the policy.

The rail operator barred travellers from consuming alcohol on board its trains during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And David Simpson, service delivery director, said the move had been “successful particularly in containing some of the anti-social behaviour alcohol could often generate on some services”

However, he said the stance would be considered as part of “national conversation” on rail services going forward.

Mr Simpson, speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme said: “We’re really keen to hear what passengers think about the alcohol ban, how successful that has been, how we might reintroduce it in a way that keeps passengers safe, keeps our staff safe, and manages it in the most effective way moving forward.”

ScotRail has been “working hard with British Transport Police to enforce” the ban, he added, although he accepted that “there is obviously always going to be people who flout these types of regulations, and that can be very frustrating if the behaviour is not good”.

This work will continue “given that the ban will continue for the time being,” he said.

But when asked if it could be made a permanent feature, Mr Simpson stated: “I wouldn’t like to comment on that, I doubt it will be permanent,.

“We want to make sure we have covered all the bases before we lift it and we have taken into account passengers’ views to make sure where alcohol is consumed it is done so safely and appropriately on people’s journeys.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media