ScotRail bosses to ‘hear what passengers think’ about alcohol ban on trains

A ban on drinking alcohol on ScotRail trains will continue “for the time being” while bosses “hear what passengers think” about the policy.

The rail operator barred travellers from consuming alcohol on board its trains during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And David Simpson, service delivery director, said the move had been “successful particularly in containing some of the anti-social behaviour alcohol could often generate on some services”

However, he said the stance would be considered as part of “national conversation” on rail services going forward.

Mr Simpson, speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme said: “We’re really keen to hear what passengers think about the alcohol ban, how successful that has been, how we might reintroduce it in a way that keeps passengers safe, keeps our staff safe, and manages it in the most effective way moving forward.”

ScotRail has been “working hard with British Transport Police to enforce” the ban, he added, although he accepted that “there is obviously always going to be people who flout these types of regulations, and that can be very frustrating if the behaviour is not good”.

This work will continue “given that the ban will continue for the time being,” he said.

But when asked if it could be made a permanent feature, Mr Simpson stated: “I wouldn’t like to comment on that, I doubt it will be permanent,.

“We want to make sure we have covered all the bases before we lift it and we have taken into account passengers’ views to make sure where alcohol is consumed it is done so safely and appropriately on people’s journeys.”