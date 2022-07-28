Armed police called to scene of Edinburgh hit-and-run

Armed police were scrambled to a hit-and-run crash in Edinburgh which left a 24-year-old man seriously injured.

Emergency services were dispatched to Ferry Road Drive in the capital at about 1.45pm on Thursday after a collision involving a motorcycle and a car.

Armed police were sent to the scene, with witnesses having seen them in nearby Ferry Road.

Police Scotland said the occupants of the car “made off”.

The street has now been sealed off by emergency services, and fire crews, police and ambulances were seen at the crash site.

The motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, and medics have said he sustained serious injuries in the crash.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called around 1.45pm on Thursday 28 July, to a report of crash involving a car and a motorbike in the Ferry Road Drive area of Edinburgh.

“The motorcyclist, a 24-year-old man, sustained serious injuries and has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

“The occupants of the vehicle made off. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with information, including dashcam footage that could assist, is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1820 of Thursday July 28.”