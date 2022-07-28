Search

28 Jul 2022

Woman dies in hospital three days after ‘flat disturbance’

Woman dies in hospital three days after ‘flat disturbance’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jul 2022 8:25 PM

A murder probe has been launched after a woman died three days after being seriously injured.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a block of flats in the John Street area of the Argyll and Bute town on July 23.

Mairi Doherty, 41, sustained sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow – where she died on July 26.

Police Scotland said two people, a man aged 43 and a woman aged 40, have already appeared in court after being arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance.

Officers have now launched a murder investigation, and have urged anyone who may have seen anything to contact them on 101 quoting incident number 0304 of July 23.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Grainger, of the force’s major investigation team, said: “Our thoughts are very much with Mairi’s family.

“This is a very difficult time for them and I want to reassure them, and the wider community, that we are doing all we can to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

Mr Grainger added: “There were a number of people in and around the block of flats at the time of this incident and I would urge anyone who has not spoken to officers to get in touch.

“If you saw anything then please contact us, as even a small piece of information could help with our enquiries. In addition, if you have private CCTV footage that could assist, please make us aware.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media