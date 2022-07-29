Search

29 Jul 2022

Man seriously injured in attack

Man seriously injured in attack

29 Jul 2022 10:55 AM

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked in an attempted murder in Inverness.

Police found the 27-year-old seriously injured when they were called to Esk Road at around 1.25pm on Thursday.

He was taken by ambulance to the city’s Raigmore Hospital, where medical staff describe his condition as stable.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and appealed for information.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Czerniakiewicz said: “From our inquiries so far, we believe there was a disturbance to the rear of flats on Esk Road where the injured man was attacked by at least one other man which resulted in him being seriously injured.

“The suspect for the attack is described as white, in his early 20s, has short red/fair hair, is of skinny build, and was wearing dark clothing.

“He was seen afterwards on CCTV running from Esk Road through the housing estate towards Mackay Road.

“This happened in the early afternoon and I am sure someone from this largely residential area would have either seen or heard what happened.

“It is imperative that we catch the man responsible for this attempted murder.

“Officers will be in the area today and I would urge people to approach them with any information they believe may assist our investigation, or to call police via 101 quoting reference number 1725 of Thursday July 28. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

