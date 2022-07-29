Climate-friendly heating sources proposed for newbuilds

The Scottish Government has published proposals for all new buildings to be fitted with climate-friendly alternatives to fossil fuel heating systems.

The New Building Heat Standard (Part 2) consultation has set out plans which would mean direct emissions heating systems would no longer be installed in homes or non-domestic buildings warranted from April 2024.

Instead, the systems would be replaced by alternatives such as heat pumps, solar and electric energy.

Patrick Harvie, zero carbon buildings minister, visited Saughton Park and Gardens in Edinburgh on Friday, where two ground source heat pumps provide heat to the buildings.

The Scottish Greens co-leader urged both individuals and organisations to get involved in the consultation and share their views.

Mr Harvie said: “Scotland’s homes and buildings account for approximately a fifth of all our emissions, and we know that we need to take bold, ambitious steps to ensure we meet our climate obligations.

“New buildings will lead the way in cutting emissions, and earlier this year we published new energy standards that will cut emissions of all new-build homes by nearly a third.

“The proposed regulations are another major change to achieve our climate targets and make our homes and buildings warmer, greener and cheaper to run.”

The consultation is set to run for 12 weeks until October 20.