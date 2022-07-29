Search

29 Jul 2022

Motorcyclist targeted in hit-and-run crash, say police

29 Jul 2022

A man was seriously injured when he was “deliberately” knocked off his motorcycle in what police are treating as attempted murder.

Armed police attended the scene on Ferry Road Drive in the Pilton area of Edinburgh at around 1.45pm on Thursday.

Police said the 24-year-old motorcyclist was knocked off his bike and the car driver then fled the scene.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where staff describe his condition as stable.

Residents on nearby Ferry Road spotted armed police on the way to the incident.

Local officers believe the attack was targeted and are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area or have dashcam footage.

Superintendent Mark Rennie said: “Violence of this nature won’t be tolerated in any part of the city.

“This is a prime example of a small number of young people creating fear and concern in a local community.

“Our investigation is progressing well and we will have an enhanced policing presence in the area to reassure local residents and prevent any further disorder.

“Every single person involved in recent incidents in the area will be pursued and arrested and we will ensure that identified offenders are quickly put before the courts.”

News

