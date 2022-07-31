Pedestrian seriously injured in Edinburgh car crash

Police are appealing for information after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a car crash in Edinburgh.

Officers received a report that a 35-year-old man had been hit by a black Mercedes-Benz A Class car in Colinton Road in the city at around 10.35pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended and the man was taken by ambulance to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where medical staff have described his condition as critical.

The 20-year-old car driver was unhurt.

A section of the road was closed for around six hours in order to allow crash scene investigators to carry out inquiries.

Sergeant Iain McIntyre said: “We believe the area would have been busy at the time and are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

“In particular, we are keen to speak to the driver of a black cab, who was either dropping off or picking up passengers in Colinton Road at the time on the incident.

“We would also be keen to speak to those passengers as they may have information which could be vital to our inquiries.

“I would ask anyone with dashcam devices to check their footage as it could hold images which could prove to be significant in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 4406 of Saturday July 30 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.