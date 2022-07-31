Search

31 Jul 2022

Lib Dems call for ‘proper pay deal’ for police offers as retirement levels rise

The deputy leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats has called on the Scottish Government to deliver a “proper pay deal” for police officers, as well as tackle increasing numbers of officers considering retirement.

Wendy Chamberlain, who previously served as a police officer, urged action after Police Scotland confirmed the number of planned retirements is currently 69% above the normal retirement levels when compared with the five-year average.

A Freedom of Information request from the party revealed that 763 Scottish police officers plan to retire this year, compared to an average of 584 over the last five years.

The response also revealed that 1,353 officers will be eligible to retire within the next year.

The increase comes after Scottish Police Federation chair David Hamilton described stress levels as “critical”, and the introduction of the McCloud Remedy, which removes age discrimination in public-sector pension schemes.

Earlier this month, the Scottish Police Federation, which represents rank-and-file police officers in Scotland, unanimously rejected a 3.4% pay rise proposal after it said the deal “continues to fail to recognise the unique role of the police officer and is significantly lower than offered in other sectors”.

Ms Chamberlain said: “Despite violent crime being on the rise, Police Scotland have been plagued by a shortage of resources and funding. Huge numbers of officers have had enough and are threatening to call it quits.

“These numbers are a worrying example of how the Government simply isn’t doing enough to maintain law and order across Scotland.

“Police Scotland need to retain skilled and experienced officers. Otherwise, the Government will have to either rack up the costs of recruiting and training staff who don’t have the same breadth of experience or leave ever greater areas without any community policing.

“A career in the police involves navigating complex pressures and high-level demands. That’s why the Government must act to improve pay and conditions, while also conducting regular staff surveys, to put the welfare of officers at the centre of reform.”

News

