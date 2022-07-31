Search

31 Jul 2022

Police appeal for information over stabbing of man in Glasgow street

Police appeal for information over stabbing of man in Glasgow street

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Jul 2022 1:36 PM

Police in Glasgow are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the Knightswood area of the city.

Officers were called to a report of a 23-year-old man having been stabbed on Dyke Road, close to the junction with Killoch Drive, at about 9am on Saturday July 23.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be treated.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 20s, about 6ft tall and of medium build.

He was wearing a black hooded jumper with the hood up and black jogging trousers.

Detective Constable Jennifer Boyle, of Drumchapel CID, said: “A man sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and it is vital we trace whoever is responsible.

“Officers have been carrying out inquires and checking CCTV, but we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area and who saw what happened.

“We are especially keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or mobile phone footage from the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1063 of Saturday July 23 2022, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

