Police hunt after victim robbed in street by man in balaclava

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed in Stevenston, North Ayrshire.

A 55-year-old man was walking in Afton Road when he was approached by a man who threatened him and stole a sum of money at around 9.55pm on Saturday.

The suspect is described as male and around 6ft tall, and was wearing dark clothing and a balaclava.

Detective Sergeant Andrew Dunlop, of North Ayrshire CID, said: “The victim was not hurt but was left shaken by this incident.

“Extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the man responsible.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time, or saw anyone matching the suspect’s description either before or after the incident.

“I would ask anyone with dashcam or doorbell camera devices to check their footage as it could prove to be significant in our inquiries.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 3920 of Saturday July 30 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”