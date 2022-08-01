Man who died in A92 Aberdeenshire collision named

A 47-year-old man killed in a crash in Aberdeenshire has been identified by police.
Christopher Reid, from Newtonhill, died following a two-vehicle collision on the A92 Stonehaven to Aberdeen road on Saturday.
The crash happened at about 4.20pm near Bridge of Muchalls and involved a blue motorcycle and a white car.
Officers said inquiries into the collision are ongoing, and have asked any witnesses who can assist them in their investigation to come forward.
Road Policing Sergeant Eoin Maxwell said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Christopher at this very difficult time.”
He added: “Anyone who may have witnessed it or has dashcam footage which could assist in our investigation is encouraged to contact 101, quoting reference number 2624 of July 30.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.