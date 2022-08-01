Police call for witnesses after man found seriously injured in street

Detectives are calling for witnesses after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in what police are calling an attempted murder.
The 24-year-old victim was found seriously injured in Stock Street, Paisley, at about 9pm on Saturday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.
Detective Sergeant Jason Buxton said the incident appears to have been a targeted attack.
He said it is “vital” that officers find out exactly what happened so they can trace the person responsible.
“I would urge anyone who saw what happened, who has dashcam footage of the area at the time or who has any information about the attack, to get in touch with police,” he said.
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 3577 of Saturday 30 July 2022.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
