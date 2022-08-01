Police investigating after man is seriously hurt in crash in Lanarkshire

Police have launched an investigation after a driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in South Lanarkshire.

A 27-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after the accident on the A725 near High Blantyre.

The crash happened when a blue Peugeot 308, travelling on the East Kilbride Expressway, collided with trees before coming to a stop on the grass verge.

The incident occurred at about 9.40am on Sunday.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have witnessed the incident.

Sergeant Craig McDonald said: “We are trying to establish exactly how the incident occurred and what happened to cause the car to leave the road.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area at the time who witnessed the incident.

“I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage that may help with our collision investigation to get in touch.”

Those with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident 1350 of Sunday July 31.