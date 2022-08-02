Search

02 Aug 2022

Second-highest level recorded for 12-hour waits in A&E, figures show

Second-highest level recorded for 12-hour waits in A&E, figures show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 12:25 PM

The number of people waiting more than 12 hours to be seen at Scotland’s A&Es hit the second-highest level on record, figures show.

Public Health Scotland statistics for week ending July 24 indicate that of the 25,615 attendances at emergency departments, 1,064 patients faced a wait of more than half a day.

The figure is a jump from the 901 people recorded waiting for the same length of time in the previous week.

A Scottish Government target aims to ensure 95% of those at emergency departments are seen and subsequently discharged or admitted within four hours.

However, just 65% of people – 8,955 – were attended to within this timeframe, which again saw a jump when compared to recent weeks, while some 2,798 patients waited for more than eight hours.

Monthly data for June also showed that of the 135,682 attendances at A&E services, just 71.3% were seen within the four-hour target – the worst on record for that measurement.

Some 10,945 people were not attended to for more than eight hours, while 3,937 waited longer than 12 hours.

Scottish Conservative health spokesperson Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP branded the figures as “appalling”.

He said: “As the SNP Health Secretary wrings his hands, patients’ lives continue to be needlessly lost due to excess waits, and the morale of dedicated but over-stretched frontline staff is further sapped by their inability to meet the huge demands placed upon them.

“Years of dreadful workforce planning by the SNP has left our NHS under-staffed across the board – and nowhere more so than in A&E.

“It’s completely unacceptable that in high summer, when our emergency wards are traditionally quieter, a record proportion of people are having to wait more than four hours to be seen. I dread to think how bad things will be in winter.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “These kinds of extreme wait times puts lives at risk.

“If this target cannot be met in the middle of summer, just imagine the chaos once winter comes.

“Yet despite this deepening crisis, the SNP/Green Government would rather spend their days talking about an unwanted independence referendum and getting into spats with the UK Government, rather than taking action to reduce waiting times.

“Patients deserve to be seen for treatment quickly and close to home, and staff should not be simply left to make do in a state of perpetual crisis.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media