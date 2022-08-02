Search

02 Aug 2022

Homeless pensioner who slept in campervan one of 2,500 people rehomed last year

Homeless pensioner who slept in campervan one of 2,500 people rehomed last year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Aug 2022 5:59 PM

A pensioner who spent a winter sleeping in his campervan said he has “landed on his feet” after being one of 2,500 people helped into a permanent home by a housing association over the last 12 months.

John, 79, who lives near Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway, became homeless after a family breakdown during the pandemic.

He had been visiting family in the Galloway area in his campervan when the first lockdown took place in March 2020 and found himself having to stay.

He found a static caravan but could only stay for the high season as the holiday park closed during the winter.

“I had to go back to sleeping in my campervan. It wasn’t ideal, but the way I see it was I was one of the lucky ones,” he said.

John has now moved into a one-bedroom bungalow thanks to the Dumfries and Galloway Housing Partnership – which is part of the Wheatley Group.

He added: “I didn’t really know where to turn. I’d gone back to sleeping in the camper over winter. However, I’ve really landed on my feet and I can’t thank everyone enough for all they’ve done – from the minute I was given support locally until I received my keys two months ago.

“I worked all my life until I retired, so it was a really traumatic difficult time. However, I’m really lucky – especially after finding myself homeless in my late-70s – to now have somewhere like this to call home and have lots of support.”

Wheatley has worked with the Scottish Government, local authorities and other support agencies to tackle homelessness and 164 temporary furnished homes have been turned into permanent homes for people living in them since June 2020.

The group has also created more than 300 Housing first tenancies through a multi-partnership set up to tackle rough sleeping.

William, 69, from Glasgow, has family support back in his life after years of living on the streets of the city after being handed the keys to his own flat in February.

He suffers from mental health issues as a result of childhood trauma and has battled addictions throughout his adult life.

“Getting the keys to a new house is only one small part – the support is key. I went from having nothing to having a house, with no belongings, and that was really hard,” William said.

“I can honestly say that without the support of my two housing officers I wouldn’t be here today. I was more afraid of living than I was dying and they’ve made it possible for me to live a life I never thought I could.

“I suffer with mental health issues, brought about through trauma I suffered as a child. That goes hand in hand with the addictions – it was my way of coping.

“They go above and beyond and they are always there for me. There’s not a time they haven’t answered my calls or helped me – that has been life-changing for me,” said William.

“I want to help others in the way I was. Life for me is good now, I can deal with things I would have run away from before – that’s only down to the help I’ve had from my housing officers.”

Hazel Young, Wheatley Group Director of Housing and Property Management, said: “We continue to do all we can to protect the most vulnerable people in society and to support those who are homeless and in greatest need in our communities. Homelessness can happen to anyone at any age.

“Working closely with our partners across the country we are helping make sure people in our communities are able to access a warm and safe place to call home.

“We will continue to do all we can to support the most vulnerable people across Wheatley communities in the east, west and south of Scotland.”

The surnames of John and William have been withheld to protect their privacy.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media