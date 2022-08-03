Man, 28, arrested over attempted murder in Paisley

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Paisley.
Emergency services were called after a 24-year-old man was found with serious injuries in the town’s Stock Street at about 9pm on Saturday.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
Police confirmed a 28-year-old man has since been arrested.
He is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Wednesday.
