03 Aug 2022

Trade body Offshore Energies UK starts search for new head

Trade body Offshore Energies UK starts search for new head

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 2:48 PM

An energy trade body has started the search for a new chief executive officer as the current boss prepares to step down.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) – formerly Oil and Gas UK – announced that current chief, Deirdre Michie, will step down in December this year after eight years in the role.

The change comes as the body looks to aid the transition away from fossil fuels, although it has been a regular defender of the oil and gas sector in recent years.

OEUK finance and corporate services director Graham Elgie said: “Following Deirdre Michie’s announcement that she will be standing down in December as OEUK chief executive after eight very successful years, the board is now seeking to find a new champion who can ensure a multi-year commitment to an offshore energy sector undergoing rapid and positive change.

“We have engaged recruitment specialists, Odgers Berndtson, to support us in the search process and appointment of a successor.”

The body has placed an ad on its website for the job, with applicants asked to upload a CV.

The advertisement comes in a turbulent period for the energy industry, with public outcry over recent profits reported by oil giants.

On Tuesday, BP announced underlying replacement cost profits – its preferred measure – jumped to a far better-than-expected 8.5 billion US dollars (£6.9 billion) for the three months to June 30.

The reported profit comes as households are struggling with increased bills and inflation.

OEUK said the increased profits were due to a rise in global prices, and highlighted the amount of tax being paid by energy companies as a result of boosted earnings.

News

