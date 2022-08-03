Search

03 Aug 2022

Police in fresh appeal for help to find missing woman

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 3:27 PM

Officers trying to locate a missing woman have launched a second appeal as they are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Sharon Hutchison, 54, was last seen in Dundee’s Provost Road on Saturday afternoon.

Police have issued a second photo of her in the hope that someone will recognise her.

Ms Hutchison, from Dundee, is 5ft 1in, slim, has long brown hair and wears glasses.

Officers understand she is wearing black leggings, a blue anorak coat, black shoes and carrying a black handbag.

Inspector Kris McCall said: “As time passes we are growing increasingly concerned for Sharon.

“We are carrying out extensive searches and reviewing CCTV in an effort to trace her.

“We have had a sighting of her in Provost Road on Saturday afternoon.

“I would ask residents in the Hilltown and Coldside areas of the city to check their sheds and outbuildings for any signs that she may have taken shelter there.

“I would urge anyone who has any information on Sharon’s whereabouts or who has had contact with her to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting 2428 of July 30.”

