Search

03 Aug 2022

Fall in Scots patients in hospital with Covid-19, figures show

Fall in Scots patients in hospital with Covid-19, figures show

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 3:39 PM

The number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 has fallen in Scotland, latest figures have revealed.

The average number of patients in hospital with coronavirus at Scottish hospitals was 1,461 in the week up to July 31, according to new statistics from Public Health Scotland (PHS).

That is a decrease of 12% from the previous week, where 1,660 patients had Covid-19.

And there were 16 fewer admissions to intensive care units (ICU) for patients with a confirmed coronavirus test, with 17 patients admitted in the week ending July 31.

Around one in 19 people – approximately 272,000 people – were estimated to have the virus in the week to July 20, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

That is a marked fall from the previous figures which were recorded at an estimated one in 15.

And in the week ending July 24, 92 deaths involving the virus were recorded – an increase of eight from the previous week.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media