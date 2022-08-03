Search

03 Aug 2022

Over-50s face lifetime of financial insecurity, warns research group

Over-50s face lifetime of financial insecurity, warns research group

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 5:17 PM

People aged over-50 are facing a lifetime of financial insecurity as a report reveals which age group is being hit the hardest by the cost-of-living crisis.

Research from Edinburgh University’s Smart Data Foundry found economic inactivity rates have risen by a third amongst the over-50s age group since 2019.

And people aged 50 to 54 could experience double the financial vulnerability risk than those aged 70 to 74, according to the leading UK data scientists.

It is leaving those in their 50s and 60s facing the “perfect storm” of redundancy and ill-health, combined with a lack of savings on pension provisions, the report notes.

People are being forced to make tough financial decisions to make ends meet such as withdrawing lump sums from their pension pots to deal with the pre-retirement income shocks.

With most pension pots being worth under £30,000, these measures are estimated to cause knock-on effects with income tax and benefit entitlement.

The UK Government is now being urged to intervene to prevent the damage being irreversible for over-50s.

Dame Julie Unwin, chair of the data group, urged the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) to act to reduce the risk of pension assets being spent before retirement.

The report suggests an increase to the current capital limit of £16,000 for means-tested benefits.

She said: “We are seeing a pattern of people in their early to mid-fifties going from being in positions of comfortable, middle-aged breadwinners eyeing their future retirement over the horizon, to a generation suddenly finding themselves facing long-term financial hardship.

“A combination of being unable to secure viable work, confused messaging over pensions, little by way of state aid, and the savage cost-of-living rises resulting in making decisions that could have long-term negative consequences.

“With this report, our key recommendations, we are calling for the UK Government to intervene to protect and support the most vulnerable before it is too late.

“If they don’t act now we will undoubtedly see even bigger problems in the years ahead.

“Data doesn’t lie; the evidence is there – older workers are at very real risk of financial vulnerability, but it not yet too late to act.”

The report also uncovered that older workers are encountering barriers to returning to work, including the lack of digital skills, ageism and lack of Government initiatives.

Dr Lynne Robertson-Rose, of the University of Edinburgh, the lead researcher, said: “We set out to understand the financial vulnerability amongst those in their 50s and 60s and have been surprised by the bleak picture that the data paints.

“Any disruption in earning capability in the decade before the state pension is forcing older workers to draw down on savings earmarked for retirement with little ability to top up the pot, leading to the risk of financial vulnerability becoming lifelong.”

The research was supported and funded by abrdn Financial Fairness Trust.

A DWP spokesperson said: “We know that older workers, including those approaching State Pension age, are a huge asset to our economy while for those who can’t work, we provide a strong welfare safety net, which includes Universal Credit.

“We also understand that people are struggling with rising prices which is why we have acted to protect millions of the most vulnerable through at least £1,200 of direct payments this year, and there is a wealth of additional financial support available when people reach State Pension age, including Pension Credit – which unlocks an additional £650 cost of living payment for those currently claiming it – and Winter Fuel Payments.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media