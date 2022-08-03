Search

03 Aug 2022

Two men arrested after consignment of drugs found in pet food shipments

Staff Reporter

03 Aug 2022 6:58 PM

Two men have been arrested after eight kilograms of the drug MDMA were found in in two separate shipments of pet food.

In conjunction with the National Crime Agency, Police Scotland have launched two separate investigations into the finds.

The first discovery was made by Border Force officers who discovered two parcels destined for addresses in Scotland at a mail hub in Coventry, West Midlands.

The parcels, containing dog and cat food, had been shipped from Belgium and Germany.

A 26-year-old man was arrested in Kirkcaldy in connection with the first package and a 20-year-old man was detained in Forfar on Wednesday August 3 in connection with the second.

NCA Scotland Operations Manager Rob Miles said: “These tablets can be extremely potent and you are putting your health at risk if you take them.

“These drugs have a serious and significant negative impact on our communities – drug deaths in Scotland are still at a very high and tragic level

“We’ll continue to do all we can to target the criminal networks involved and protect the Scottish public.”

Detective Inspector Gordon Constable, of Police Scotland, said: “Tackling organised crime and disrupting the activities of those involved remains a priority for OCP (Organised Crime Partnership) Scotland officers.

“We will continue to work closely with our colleagues in the NCA and members of the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce, which underlines our commitment to the country’s serious organised crime strategy.”

MDMA in tablet form is also known as ecstasy, while it is known as molly in crystal form. Users take it for the altered sensations it provides but prolonged use can lead to addiction and depression.

