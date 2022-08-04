Search

04 Aug 2022

Liz McColgan: My daughter’s success is 100 times better than my own

Liz McColgan: My daughter’s success is 100 times better than my own

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Aug 2022 11:11 AM

Liz McColgan has said that watching her daughter win Commonwealth gold was “100 times better” than her own success on the track.

Eilish McColgan broke the Games record to win the women’s 10,000 metres in Birmingham on Wednesday night, emulating her mother’s success in 1986 and 1990.

Her mother said the moment her daughter won the race was “amazing”.

Liz McColgan told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme: “As an athlete myself you have fond memories of having success, but when it is your own children it is like 100 times better.

“It was just one of those really special moments and I was just really thankful I was actually in the stadium and able to experience how the home support helped lift her to that gold medal.

“It was just one of those really, really special moments that will probably never come along again.

“It was a great atmosphere and really exciting and nerve-wracking to be part of that.”

Eilish McColgan set a new Commonwealth Games record time of 30:48:60.

Afterwards, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “Every medal is special, but what a tear in the eye to see Eilish Mccolgan match her mum’s 1986 gold.”

Liz McColgan said it had been a “really tough race”, with her daughter dramatically coming from behind in the final stages of the race to win.

“Everything about the race was the way we had talked about it and thought it would happen,” she said.

“For about three years Eilish’s goal has been to get a medial at the Commonwealth Games, and I think even herself she would never think gold, but what an amazing race she ran, she ran with a lot of guts.

“For her to have family and friends there to actually share the moment with her, she just broke down really, she was like ‘I can’t believe it’.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media