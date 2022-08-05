Recall Parliament for emergency statement on ferry disruption – Lib Dems

Scottish ministers have been urged to recall Parliament to allow an emergency statement to be made amid further ferry cancellations.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats made the call after key Western Isles routes were hit by service disruption.

The MV Hebrides vessel is out of action for urgent repairs until at least Sunday due to an issue with its CO2 firefighting system.

Services between Uig on Skye, Lochmaddy on North Uist and Tarbert on Harris have been cancelled since Tuesday.

🔶AMBER #Mallaig #Armadale 5Aug As a result of disruption elsewhere in the network which has led to a vessel being redeployed, the following sailings have been cancelledDepart Mallaig – 0740 0930, 1145, 1420, 1600, 1740Depart Armadale – 0830, 1030, 1330, 1510, 1650, 1830 — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) August 5, 2022

Ferry operator CalMac has since announced the MV Isle of Mull will be redeployed to cover the Lochmaddy and Tarbert services.

But that move has come under fire as the reshuffle impacts one of Scotland’s most popular routes, between Oban and Craignure on Mull.

Other key routes, including Mallaig to Lochboisdale on South Uist and Mallaig to Armadale on Skye, have also been disrupted.

Lib Dem economy spokesman Willie Rennie: “Everyone knows the fleet is outdated and prone to breakdowns, but nothing seems to be being done about it.

“If half the transport link to the First Minister’s constituency were removed overnight her constituents would be beating down her door and I’m sure a solution would be found in short order.

“Because this affects island communities, far from the central belt, residents are just expected to grin and bear it, even as their businesses suffer and their family members struggle to get to medical appointments.

🔸AMBER #Oban #Craignure 5Aug As a result of vessel redeployment, combined with operational restrictions regarding daylight sailings on MV Coruisk, the following sailings have been cancelled-Depart Oban – 21:45Depart Craignure – 22:45 — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) August 5, 2022

“I believe that this is serious enough that the Parliament should be recalled and the minister made to explain why years of underinvestment in our ferry network has been allowed to lead us here.

“Islanders have been clear that if these ferry failures continue, the Scottish Government are risking an ‘island clearances’ as residents will simply find the situation intolerable.”

Island communities have voiced their frustration to MSPs in recent months following repair issues with CalMac’s ageing fleet of vessels.