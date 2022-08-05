Anas Sarwar: Labour ‘desperate’ for election to expose cost-of-living failures

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said his party is “desperate” for a general election to expose the failures of the UK and Scottish Governments in tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

The Glasgow MSP was at Acre Community Hall, in the city’s Maryhill, to help distribute food parcels and to plant seeds in a community garden.

His comments came as the Bank of England increased interest rates to 1.75% amid warnings inflation could rise to more than 13%.

It is the biggest interest hike in 27 years as a recession is forecast to hit the UK this year.

Mr Sarwar said both of Scotland’s Governments were “out of touch” on how to adequately address the financial strain currently hitting families.

The average energy bill is also expected to climb to almost £4,000 a year from January, causing further financial pressure.

Mr Sarwar said: “What we need is, not this rhetoric from our two Governments, not this fake fight between Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon.

“What we need is our Governments to get their heads out of the sand, take urgent action so we can stop people starving in our country.”

Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak has come under fire after a leaked video showed him claiming to have “diverted public money from deprived urban areas”.

That, along with the policy pledges from Mr Sunak’s competitor, Ms Truss, has led the Scottish Labour leader to say the pair were no different to outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He said: “When people are seeing their living standards fall, when they’re seeing a need for their Government to focus on them, the people and their priorities, you instead have this contest going on in the Conservative Party which is more of the same.

“What I’m desperate for is not to get a different version of Boris Johnson, I’m determined to put these people out of Downing Street and to get some credibility, some honesty and some principle back into our politics and actually have Governments that are working for the people rather than for their own interests.

“So Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak, whoever we end up with as a prime minister, I want a general election to put these people out – only Labour can ultimately do that.”

But he condemned the Scottish Government’s handling of the crisis, urging First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to focus on the issues affecting Scots – and not an independence referendum.

He added: “I would plead with Nicola Sturgeon and the SNP, I would plead with Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss and the Conservative party – get over yourselves.

“Stop focussing on your own obsessions that’s about dividing people and start thinking about how we feed people in our country.”