Search

10 Aug 2022

Jenny Gilruth urged to intervene in ferries crisis amid food rationing fears

Jenny Gilruth urged to intervene in ferries crisis amid food rationing fears

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 2:28 PM

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth has been urged to “urgently” intervene in the ferries crisis amid reports Scottish islanders are having to ration food.

A group of Scottish Conservative MSPs, including party leader Douglas Ross, have written to Ms Gilruth to demand an emergency summit be held with island MSPs to determine a timeline for the resumption of key ferry routes.

It comes as the CalMac vessel MV Hebrides was out of action for three days as it received urgent repairs due to issues with its CO2 firefighting system.

Routes between Uig on Skye, Lochmaddy on North Uist and Tarbert on Harris were among those affected by the breakdown.

And some island shops have reported shortages of basic items such as bread and milk, while travellers are having to sleep in their cars.

The letter, written by Mr Ross, party transport spokesperson Graham Simpson, and MSPs Rachel Hamilton, Edward Mountain, Donald Cameron, Jamie Halcro Johnston, Russell Findlay, Jamie Greene and Pam Gosal, said the latest disruptions were “nothing new” to islanders.

The Scottish Government faced criticism over a five-year delay on the construction of two new ferries being built at Ferguson Marine in Port Glasgow. They are thought to be about two and a half times over budget.

The letter said: “Disruptions to ferry services are nothing new to islanders.

“However, we now have a service that is so unreliable that it cannot even be trusted to supply basic essentials that people need to live in the Hebrides.

“This is unprecedented in modern times. I am sure that you will agree that this situation is unacceptable.

“As MSPs who represent communities that rely on these services, we are shocked that this issue is not being handled by the SNP Government with the urgency it deserves.”

The Scottish Government, last week, faced calls to recall Parliament to deliver an emergency statement on the ferry delays impacting islanders.

The letter continued: “We simply cannot stand by whilst islanders suffer from food shortages, people are having to sleep in their cars and local businesses are severely impacted.

“Our constituents deserve to see action now to deliver a more reliable service.

“As Transport Minister, it is your responsibility to ensure that ferries run properly between the islands and the mainland.

“As there has been no positive response from the SNP Scottish Government to the calls for Parliament to be recalled to address this matter, we therefore insist that you urgently convene a summit with all MSPs from the affected areas to determine the actions and timelines required for the SNP Government to resume lifeline ferry services and prevent this situation getting this critical again in the future.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media