Man arrested over series of incidents which left woman injured

A man has been arrested in connection with three incidents during which a woman was injured.
Emergency services were called to reports of a woman being found injured in the Tarskavaig area on Skye shortly before 9am on Wednesday.
Officers were also attending two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie, Ross-shire, which they said were linked.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with all three disturbances.
Police said they believe there is no threat to the wider public.
A spokesperson for the force said: “At this stage, we believe the situation is contained and there is no risk to the wider community.
“Inquiries are ongoing.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.