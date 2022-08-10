Search

10 Aug 2022

Four in hospital and man arrested after incidents on Skye and mainland

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

Four people have been taken to hospital and a man arrested in connection with a series of incidents in the Highlands.

Emergency services were called to reports of a woman being found injured in Tarskavaig, Skye, shortly before 9am on Wednesday.

Officers also attended two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie, Ross-shire, which they said were linked.

Four people are being treated in hospital in connection with the disturbances, the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) confirmed: two in Raigmore Hospital, Inverness; one in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow; and one in Broadford Hospital, Skye.

Their conditions are not known.

SAS confirmed rapid retrieval emergency teams were called in, which are only summoned for incidents in rural locations when people are in critical need of medical attention.

A 39-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with all three incidents.

Police said they believe there is no threat to the wider public.

A spokesperson for the force said: “At this stage, we believe the situation is contained and there is no risk to the wider community.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Ian Blackford, SNP MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, said it was very concerning news and that his thoughts were with all those affected.

In a tweet he said: “As more details come to light, the response of the emergency services seems to have stopped this incident spreading even further than it did.

“Thank you for the work that you do.”

