Two people dead and one in critical condition after A9 crash

Two people have died following a crash on the A9 on Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4.50pm, police received reports of a collision between a car and a lorry at Ralia by Newtonmore at the junction with the B9150, near Aviemore in the Highlands.

Emergency services attended the incident and two passengers – a 75-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man – were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car, a 46-year-old woman, is in hospital in a critical condition.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Police are appealing for members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Alasdair Mackay said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have seen the crash or who has any dashcam footage to get in touch with officers.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2516 of 10 August, 2022.”