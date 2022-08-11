Search

11 Aug 2022

CalMac hits back at Western Isles food shortage claim

CalMac hits back at Western Isles food shortage claim

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

11 Aug 2022 6:00 PM

CalMac has hit back at claims of food shortages in the Western Isles following ferry delays.

The ferry company has said it was not to blame for reported food shortages on the islands and prioritised deliveries while their MV Hebrides ship was out of action for three days.

It follows a group of Tory MSPs urging Transport Secretary Jenny Gilruth to intervene after islanders reported having to ration items such as bread and milk.

The CalMac vessel, which serves routes between Uig on Skye, Lochmaddy on North Uist and Tarbert on Harris, was undergoing repairs last week due to issues with its CO2 firefighting system.

Alternative routes were announced by the ferry operator to cover the affected areas.

Robbie Drummond, managing director, said: “Recent negative media coverage in relation to food shortages in the Western Isles and linking these to CalMac, are wholly wrong and without foundation.

“Although the main route between Uig, Lochmaddy and Tarbert was off service for a period, alternative routes to and from the Western Isles still operated.

“We prioritise food supplies and shipped all the food deliveries we were asked to take – nothing was left on the mainland.

“There may have been problems with supermarket supply chains, but these are not down to CalMac.

“We are disappointed and frustrated with the false reporting. We contacted media outlets who have falsely reported on this story (on Wednesday) and are following this up again (on Thursday) to reiterate that these reports are false.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media