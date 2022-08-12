New pay offer planned for council employees as strikes loom

Council leaders will make a new pay offer to workers as the threat of strike action looms.

GMB Scotland and Unison said local authority employees across the country will strike in two four-day stoppages over the next month in a dispute over pay.

Waste and recycling workers will walk out between August 26 and 29 as well as between September 7 and 10.

Authorities where GMB members have decided to strike are Aberdeen, Angus, Dundee, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, Falkirk, Glasgow, Inverclyde, Highland, Midlothian, Orkney, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, West Lothian, Perth and Kinross, and North Lanarkshire.

Unison members in Aberdeenshire, Clackmannanshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, Stirling and South Lanarkshire have also said they will walk out.

Following a special meeting of council leaders on Friday, Convention of Scottish Local Authorities resources spokeswoman Katie Hagmann said she has been mandated to make a fresh offer.

The aim will be to increase the Scottish local government living wage to £10.50 an hour.

Council leaders have reaffirmed their desire to make an offer of more than 2% – however fears have been expressed that public services and jobs will be impacted as a result.

Ms Hagmann said: “Following the confirmation that the additional monies provided by the Scottish Government will be recurring, leaders have now mandated me today to move forward with our trade union partners on the basis of an offer that raises the Scottish local government living wage to £10.50.

✊More strikes confirmed for waste services ✊ COSLA must table a significantly improved pay offer not just to offset the prospect of strikes but to confront the rise of working poverty in local services. Read more for full dates and councils affected 👇https://t.co/buDHxxDsPm pic.twitter.com/UQ7ECNI0Cy — GMB Scotland (@GMBScotOrg) August 12, 2022

“Leaders have reaffirmed their aspiration to make an offer greater than the initial 2% but note the risk that public services will not recover, jobs will be affected and communities will see services reduced as local government budgets are unable to sustain the long-term pressures they have been under.

“Leaders continue to call on Scottish Government to provide funding and flexibilities to enable an offer beyond the monies provided to date.

“As such we will be seeking to make an improved offer via the appropriate negotiating mechanisms as soon as possible.”

Earlier, GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway said council employees are preparing to strike.

He said: “Unless Cosla and the Scottish Government make a significantly improved pay offer, more strikes will start across councils in just a few weeks.

“Both parties are squabbling while more of our members struggle with debt, fuel poverty, and hunger, exposing a huge gulf between politics and frontline workers.

Notices of strike action were served this morning to Aberdeenshire, Clackmannanshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, Stirling and South Lanarkshire councils. 👉 https://t.co/O74zwRYdtK pic.twitter.com/edTerXGA05 — UNISON Scotland (@unisonscot) August 12, 2022

“This is only increasing anger and fear among our members – anger over the lack of value shown to them and fear about what winter will bring in this cost-of-living crisis.

“Make no mistake, these strikes are a direct response from our extraordinary key workers to months of political failure.

“They are not prepared to accept working poverty as an inevitability, even if Scotland’s political leaders are.”

Unite Scotland this week announced 1,500 cleansing workers will walk out on August 24 and 31 unless an acceptable pay offer is made.

Unison has also said strike dates for school and early years workers will be announced in due course.