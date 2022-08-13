Search

13 Aug 2022

Woman dies and four injured in crash on A90

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 9:54 AM

A woman has died and four people, including two children, have been injured in a crash on the A90 in Tayside.

Police said all five people were in a black Nissan Micra which crashed near the village of Errol just after 11am on Friday.

The 32-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car died at the scene of the crash.

The other four occupants, a 29-year old man, a 20-year-old man, a seven-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Sergeant William Strachan of Police Scotland’s road policing unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this difficult time.

“We are conducting extensive inquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would like to thank members of the public for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious collision.”

The road was closed for six hours as an investigation took place.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1349 of August 11.

