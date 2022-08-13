Search

13 Aug 2022

‘Concerning’ reports of man acting indecently in Inverness

‘Concerning’ reports of man acting indecently in Inverness

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Aug 2022 8:25 PM

Police are searching for a man seen acting “indecently” in Inverness on Friday.

Reports were received of a man aged between 55 and 70 years old in the King Street area of the city acting inappropriately at around 11.20am.

A second incident was reported, who police believe to be the same man, at 9.35pm of a man making sexual comments to a woman on Montague Row.

He is described as being around 5ft 10ins in height and of slim build. He has short, white hair and is thought to be unshaven.

He was wearing a dark-coloured jumper and trousers and a dark hat/baseball cap. On one occasion he was holding a carrier bag.

Inspector Craig Still said: “We recognise these reports are concerning and I want to reassure the local community that significant efforts are being made to trace the man or men involved.

“We are reviewing CCTV as part of our ongoing inquiries, and I would also ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to please make contact with officers.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media