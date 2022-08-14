Search

14 Aug 2022

Man in critical condition after fight on Edinburgh’s Princes Street

Man in critical condition after fight on Edinburgh’s Princes Street

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Aug 2022 3:32 PM

A 53-year-old is in a critical condition in hospital after a fight between two men on Princes Street in Edinburgh.

The man was found injured near the Johnnie Walker building at the west end of the street just after 8pm on Saturday.

He had suffered a serious head injury and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Staff there said he was in a critical condition.

Police have appealed for witnesses, saying it’s “imperative” they find whoever is responsible.

A number of people are believed to have witnessed the fight and detectives are checking CCTV footage.

Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn said: “A man has been left seriously injured in this incident and it’s imperative we trace whoever is responsible.

“We know that numerous people saw what happened and I am appealing to them to get in touch with us.

“Any small piece of information could prove vital in this investigation.”

Anyone with information has been asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3789 of August 13. Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media