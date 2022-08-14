Man, 39, dies after getting into difficulty in canal

A man has died after getting into difficulty in a canal near Glasgow.
The 39-year-old was in the Forth and Clyde canal on Cadder Road, Bishopbriggs, at around 6.30pm on Saturday evening.
Emergency services were called after members of the public raised the alarm, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious, but inquiries into his death are ongoing.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland, said: “Around 6.30pm on Saturday, officers attended Cadder Road, Glasgow, following reports of a man in difficulty in the water.
“The 39-year-old was recovered by members of the public and emergency services attended, but he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious, and inquiries are ongoing.”
