Bin lorry hits block of flats

A road in Edinburgh was closed after a bin lorry struck a block of flats.
Police were called to the Abbeyhill area of Edinburgh at around 6.50am on Monday morning after the incident.
The driver of the lorry sustained a minor leg injury, but no one else was hurt.
The road was closed off by police so the building could be assessed.
A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “We were called around 6.50am on Monday August 15, to a report of a bin lorry colliding with a block of flats on Calton Road, at the junction with Abbeyhill Crescent, Edinburgh.
“The lorry driver sustained a minor leg injury.
“No one else was injured.
“The road is currently closed while the building is assessed.
“Road users are advised to avoid the area.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.