Search

15 Aug 2022

Applications open to become ‘core participant’ in Covid-19 inquiry

Applications open to become ‘core participant’ in Covid-19 inquiry

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 3:35 PM

Scotland’s Covid-19 inquiry has opened applications for groups or individuals to become “core participants”.

The inquiry, which will be chaired by Lady Poole, was set up at the end of last year to look at the impact of and response to the pandemic.

According to the inquiry, core participants will have the ability to make statements to the inquiry, recommend questions for counsel to ask witnesses and gain early access to reports.

Applications for the status will be open until September 16, with a list of successful applicants published later this year.

“This independent Inquiry will, without fear or favour, investigate the strategic response to a pandemic which has affected all of Scotland’s more than five million people,” Lady Poole said on Monday.

“Thousands have died as a result of the pandemic and many are still suffering its consequences.

“People clearly have strong views and legitimate questions about how the pandemic has been managed.

“This is an inquiry for the people of Scotland.

“It is my role as chair to work independently of government to establish the facts, openly and transparently.

“I will also make recommendations, based on the lessons learned, to Scottish ministers to take forward to ensure Scotland is better prepared in future.

“Justice involves the Inquiry not only getting to the right answers but doing so with reasonable speed and without excessive cost.

“It is vital we gather evidence from as many difference sources as possible to ensure our investigation is robust and thorough, and we will provide ample opportunity for everyone to be involved.

“As is the case with any public inquiry, the number of core participants will have to be limited because designating an excessive number would likely make the Inquiry unmanageable, take longer and, ultimately, defeat its overall purpose.

“There will be many ways for people to participate in the Inquiry without being designated as core participants.

“The public deserve answers to their questions and we are going to provide those answers.

“The Inquiry will do this by investigating independently and robustly, and digging deep where required.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media