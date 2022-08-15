Search

15 Aug 2022

Man seriously injured in linked incidents where gunshots were heard

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

15 Aug 2022 6:38 PM

A man has been seriously injured in a series of targeted attacks in North Ayrshire in which gunshots were heard.

Police were called to an incident where Eglinton Road meets Dalry Road in Ardrossan at about 1am on Friday.

A vehicle was found damaged and a 20-year-old man had to be taken to Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, to be treated for a head injury.

At about 11pm that same day, officers were called to a report of a car on fire in the town’s McDowall Avenue.

At 7.30pm on Saturday, gunshots were heard on Munro Walk in nearby Saltcoats.

Police said no-one was injured in the last two incidents but they believe all three are linked.

They are calling on witnesses to come forward to help them establish what happened.

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch said: “We believe that these incident are all linked and targeted.

“The actions of those involved are extremely reckless and dangerous, and it is vital we bring this to a stop.

“One man has already had to attend hospital with a serious injury.

“We are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward, think back – were you in any of these area of Ardrossan or Saltcoats at the time? Did you see or hear anything untoward?

“We would also ask anyone with any dash-cam footage to come forward, you may have captured something that can help us.

“We will have extra patrols across the coming days, anyone with any concerns should speak to an officer or call 101, or 999 in an emergency.”

Anyone with any information about these incidents should contact police via 101, quoting incident number 3605 of Saturday August 13.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

