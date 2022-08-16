Police seize £800,000 worth of cannabis in Ayrshire village

Police officers have seized £800,000 worth of cannabis from a small Ayrshire village.
Officers raided a property in Patna, East Ayrshire, on Monday, where they found the growing operation.
Police Scotland said inquiries are ongoing into the cultivation.
Detective Inspector Grant Currie said: “Our inquiries into the cultivation are ongoing and I would urge anyone with any information that could assist to contact us as soon as possible.
“Police Scotland is committed to disrupting the illicit supply of drugs in our communities and we will use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.
“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse or wider criminality in your area, do not hesitate to contact us on 101 or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
