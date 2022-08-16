Search

16 Aug 2022

NHS to publish annual report on reducing emissions

NHS to publish annual report on reducing emissions

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Aug 2022 4:21 PM

The NHS in Scotland is to publish annual reports into its progress towards reaching net-zero emissions by 2040.

A new strategy aimed at making the health service environmentally friendly will focus on five main areas, including ensuring NHS buildings are well insulated and use renewable heating systems.

By 2038, the NHS hopes to have all of its buildings heated by renewable sources.

There is also a goal of using low-emission, electric vehicles for travel and making sites more accessible by public transport.

Ahead of the 2040 deadline, it aims to reduce emissions by 75% compared with the 1990 baseline by 2030.

The strategy also aims to cut emissions from the NHS’s supply of goods and services, as well as medicines such as anaesthetic gases.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf launched the strategy as he visited Balfour Hospital in Orkney.

He said: “As we continue our efforts to push ahead with the recovery of health and social care after the challenges of the last two years, we need to think long term about how to make services more sustainable.

“With such a large estate, environmental sustainability is a key part of that for the NHS, so I’m pleased to be able to launch this strategy today.

“Our approach will help us to build on the great work which has already been done to accelerate our efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and become environmentally sustainable.”

He continued: “As well as the environmental impacts, I am also very mindful of the recent increase in energy prices, and there is a clear benefit in reducing energy use and increasing efficiency in everything we do.

“To achieve the transformational change that is necessary we need to establish a culture where resources are safeguarded and used responsibly.

“With that in mind I have been really impressed with what I have seen in Orkney.

“The team here are driving forward innovative ways to ensure they have low carbon emissions.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media