Scottish Labour: Rising prices a ‘national emergency on scale of pandemic’

Anas Sarwar has demanded a ban on winter evictions, a rent freeze and half-price rail fares as part of a raft of measures to tackle the rising cost of living.

The leader of Scottish Labour called for emergency measures to be the Scottish Parliament’s priority, and comes as the rate of inflation across the UK reached 10.1%.

Mr Sarwar branded rising prices as a “national emergency on the scale of the pandemic” and “dealing with it requires both of Scotland’s governments to move quickly and decisively”.

“That is why Scottish Labour is calling for emergency legislation to be put before the Scottish Parliament now, as the starting point for a response to help people without delay,” the MSP said.

“Our plan sets out areas where Holyrood can act urgently to help people now – and it could be passed as an Emergency Cost of Living Act when the Scottish Parliament returns.”

The party’s plan has four areas – housing support, help with transport costs, help with debt and reducing bills for households and business.

Their plans include doubling the Scottish Child Payment bridging payments, writing off school meal arrears and topping up the welfare fund.

“While bills spiral and wages struggle to keep up with inflation, the SNP has the power to help people but they’ve failed to take it.

“From freezing rising rents to supporting struggling businesses, Scottish Labour is determined to act.”