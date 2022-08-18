Number of children in temporary accommodation rises by 17% in a year

The number of children in temporary accommodation in Scotland has risen by more than 1,000 in the past year, official data shows.

The Scottish Government figures, released on Thursday shows some 35,230 applications for homelessness assistance were made in 2021-22, a 3% increase from 34,286 the year before.

As of March 31, there were 26,166 live homelessness cases in Scotland – more than two-and-a-half times more the same figure in 2003 (10,643).

While the number of households in temporary accommodation as of March 31 rose by 4% – from 13,359 to 13,945 – the number of families with children in short-term housing has risen by 17% – from 7,385 to 8,635.

Since 2002, the figure has almost quadrupled from 2,390.

Most (1,755) households with children or pregnant women in temporary accommodation are in homes furnished by local councils, while 1,055 are in housing association properties.

The data showed that 65 were in women’s refuges, 55 in bed and breakfasts and 10 on local authority hostels – as of March 31.

The average time for a couple with children spent in temporary accommodation in the past year, the figures show, was 343 days, down from 360 the year before, but an increase from 268 in 2019-20.

A single parent spent on average 234 in temporary accommodation.

“While it is encouraging that rough sleeping is at its lowest level in 20 years and repeat homelessness is at a 10-year low, I am deeply concerned at the increase in the number of children in temporary accommodation,” said Housing Secretary Shona Robison.

“Two thirds of families with children in temporary accommodation are in social rented homes, and many more are in private rented tenancies, but we want them to have the stability of a settled home.

“We know the situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which has led to a backlog for local authorities that must be addressed.

“This year we’re providing councils with £23.5 million for homelessness prevention and response measures, on top of £8 million to help them reduce use of temporary accommodation by moving people into settled homes as quickly as possible.

“We know that local authorities are facing challenges meeting some households’ needs and preferences.

“But there needs to be greater emphasis on families, particularly in areas where the problem is most acute, and I have been meeting with housing conveners to discuss this further.

“I have also asked an expert group, chaired by Shelter Scotland and the association of local authority chief housing officers, for an action plan to reduce the numbers of people in temporary accommodation, with a strong focus on households with children.”

The best way, Ms Robison said, to address the use of temporary accommodation was to stop homelessness in the first place.

People applying for homelessness support who cite mental health reasons as a factor has also sharply risen in the last year.

In 2020-21, 5,990 people said mental health problems were a reason they were not able to maintain accommodation, while 6,998 people said the same on their application in 2021-22 – an increase of almost 17%.

But the Housing Secretary pointed to the reduction in rough sleeping shown in the data.

Applicants where at least one member of the household slept rough the night before making application for homelessness assistance dropped by 12% from the previous year to 1,304.

While the number of people who reported having slept rough at some point in the previous three months dropped by 14% to 2,129.

Matt Downie, the chief executive of the homelessness charity Crisis, said the figures should serve as a “wake-up call”.

“Scotland made huge progress in tackling rough sleeping during the pandemic, but the fact that more people are spending longer periods of time trapped in temporary accommodation is completely unacceptable.

“We know how damaging spending long periods of time in temporary accommodation can be, particularly for children and young people. You get a roof over your head, but a B&B is not a home.”