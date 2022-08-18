Search

18 Aug 2022

Dispute at Prestwick Airport ends after 6.5% pay deal accepted

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 1:18 PM

Union members at Prestwick Airport have voted to accept a 6.5% pay deal, ending the threat of strike action.

Unite halted a walkout planned for August 12 to allow talks to continue, eventually reaching a deal.

It will increase overall pay, which could see salaries rise for some by as much as £2,000, provide two extra holiday days, and a one-off £250 payment for Unite’s 80 members at the Government-owned airport.

The deal will also see the minimum wage for staff rise to meet the real living wage of £9.90 per hour, as well as improving sick pay and on-call payments.

The union members, who are security staff, ground crew, firefighters and cargo workers among others, voted in July for strike action.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has secured significant improvements for our members at Prestwick Airport which is worth for some workers up to £2,000 more in their annual pay.

“The deal only came about because our members took the brave stance of taking strike action. They should be proud of their action in securing this deal, which has delivered better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The union’s industrial officer, Siobhan McCready, said members “should be congratulated” after the offer was made.

“We are pleased to secure a deal which achieves our main objectives at Prestwick Airport,” she said.

“Basic pay, sick pay, holidays and call-out payments have all been improved along with all workers at the airport receiving as a minimum the real living wage.

“The dispute is now over and our members should be congratulated for having the courage to stand up for themselves.”

