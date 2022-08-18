Search

18 Aug 2022

Teachers’ union says 3.5% pay offer is ‘profoundly disappointing’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Aug 2022 4:25 PM

Scotland’s largest teachers’ union has said a revised 3.5% pay offer is “profoundly disappointing”, adding it is likely to ballot members on their willingness to take industrial action.

The EIS said the offer would be seen as an insult by teachers.

The union rejected a 2.2% pay offer in June, with the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers submitting a 10% pay claim on behalf of the profession.

It comes as other council workers across Scotland threaten strikes in pay disputes.

On Thursday, waste and recycling workers in Edinburgh began an 11-day strike during the city’s busy festival period.

EIS general secretary Andrea Bradley said: “The revised 3.5% offer to teachers, made today by Cosla, is profoundly disappointing and likely to be seen by our members as insulting.

“Teachers deserve to be paid fairly for the vital work that they do but are again being offered a deep real-terms pay cut by their employers.

“With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to worsen, and with inflation now at over 10% and still rising, it is simply unjust that teachers as essential public sector workers would be expected to bear the brunt of this.

“Cosla and the Scottish Government must commit to delivering a fair pay deal for Scotland’s teachers – one that is much improved from this current offer.

“The EIS has written to members today to update them on this paltry offer, and to outline the next steps to be taken in pursuit of a fair pay settlement.”

The EIS salaries committee is due to meet on Thursday next week, at which point officials will recommend the 3.5% offer be formally rejected.

News

