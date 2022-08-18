Sir Alex Ferguson hosts golf tournament to raise funds for students

Sir Alex Ferguson has been guest of honour at a star-studded Loch Lomond golf tournament held to raise money for university students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Held at Carrick Golf Course and Cameron House on Thursday, Sir Alex was joined by special guests who have worked with or played for him.

He discussed why he has always been passionate about nurturing young players during his career and why he continues to provide opportunities to young people as a donor for Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU).

Former Manchester United star Gary Neville and Celtic forward, John Hartson, joined Sir Alex.

He has donated more than £700,000 to the university which has supported more than 300 students through scholarships and access to life-changing opportunities.

Sir Alex said: “I am delighted to continue to work with Glasgow Caledonian University, a university that gives opportunities to all, no matter what their background.

“Every time I go there, and I meet all the young people, you see the different personalities and characters, but, overall, you see they are thriving on the opportunity of being supported.

“It is amazing how society today has such a large percentage of young people suffering, and that is what inspires me to do what I can for the Glasgow Caledonian University Foundation.”

Professor Pamela Gillies, vice-chancellor at GCU, said: “We are delighted our long-term partnership with Sir Alex Ferguson continues to deliver unique and exciting opportunities for so many of our students.

“With more than 23% of our students coming from the most disadvantaged backgrounds, the Golf Day and Gala Dinner will raise vital funds for our students being hit hardest by the cost-of-living crisis. We are extremely grateful to Sir Alex for his continued support of our students and his generosity.”