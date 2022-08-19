Search

19 Aug 2022

Derelict Fife hotel destroyed by fire

Derelict Fife hotel destroyed by fire

A former hotel has been left gutted after a fire tore through the derelict building.

Emergency services were called to the Lundin Links Hotel in Fife at 8.36pm on Thursday, with seven fire engines and a number of specialist crews at the scene at the height of the blaze.

Firefighters remain at the scene on Friday morning, and there have been no casualties reported.

The blaze engulfed the roof of the hotel, and after the fire was put out the Tudor-style structure was a shell of its former self.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 8.36pm on Thursday 18 August to reports of a fire at a derelict building on Leven Road, Lundin Links, Fife.

“At its height, Operations Control mobilised seven appliances, two height vehicles and specialist resources to extinguish the fire.

“Two appliances and a height vehicle, as well as a number of other resources, remain at the scene this morning.

“There are no reported casualties.”

