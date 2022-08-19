Two-year-old boy in serious condition after being hit by Transit van

A two-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a van in North Ayrshire.

The child and a 25-year-old woman were walking near an entrance to a car park in Irvine’s Dickson Drive on Thursday when the boy was struck by a Ford Transit van being driven by a 56-year-old man, police said.

Emergency services were called at 8.45pm, and the boy was taken by ambulance to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow.

Medical staff have described his condition as serious.

Sergeant Chris Hoggans, from the Road Policing Unit at Irvine, urged any witness to the crash to contact police, and said that “extensive inquiries are ongoing into the cause of this crash”.

“This is a busy area and I am aware that a number of people stopped to assist,” he said.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area shortly before the crash, or anyone with dashcam footage that may assist our investigation to speak to officers.

“Anyone with any information should contact 101 with reference number 3449 of August 18.”